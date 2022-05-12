Last Update Apr 7, 2024 | Recent icons

Popular ones with random colors

About the project

An ever growing collection of free game icons

Dozen new symbols are added weekly and organized in intuitive categories to offer both a comfy browsing and let room for serendipity.

Easy styling thanks to SVG

All the images are downloadable in a vector format, so you can easily tweak colors, rotation, adjust effects like blur, bevels or shadows and add badges.

Another direct benefit is infinite scaling with low memory, it means no size limit for the resulting files which can be used for high resolution interfaces, retina display, logos, stencils etc...

Community oriented

People designing video games or enthusiasts crafting board games have different constraints and needs.

Let us know what they are on our GitHub tracker.

Passion driven

Made by guys who care about delivering a neat experience, because they eat their own dog food.

Learn more...